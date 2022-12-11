Ken Ofori Atta Needs Commendation for Current Cedi Performance – L.T.B.T.A

By Let Truth Be Told Alliance (L.T.B.T.A.)

The cedi performance has improved from 17.50gh to a dollar to 12.50gh, an improvement from the worst performing currency to the best performing currency in Africa for the second week of December.

Ken Ofori Atta is gradually exonerating himself and it is therefore proper for his commendation due to the adequate and painstaking policies and measures he has put in place, and his resilience against internal and external pressure and obstructions to achieve this feat.

In furtherance, we hope Ken Ofori Atta will sustain and further improve the gains by consolidating the efforts and measures put in place to ensure a secure of Ghana back to the economic pedestal and fame the Country used to enjoy on the Global ladder.

It is also very imperative that Dr. Bawumia does not attempt to take the glory from Ken Ofori Atta for the current gradual improvement in the economic performance of the Country, particularly, the Cedi’s performance, especially when he completely disassociated himself from the management that led to its downfall, and as well, vividly indicated that he was completely obstructed from making inputs in the daily running of the economic affairs of the Nation as the Head of the Economic Management Team (EMT) by Ken Ofori Atta, the President and their associates.

Despite Dr. Bawumia did not share the glory of the peerless achievements of the economy between 2017 and 2020 with anyone, assumed entitlement for the entire success, like a Captain abandoning ship in the midst of a huge Storm; Dr. Bawumia together with his surrogates yet attributed the cedi and economy’s performance to a purported abysmal performance of the Minister of Finance when it started dwindling, which eventually influenced for the consistent calls for the sack of Ken Ofori Atta as Finance Minister with some of the calls led by some known surrogates of Dr. Bawumia.

We will on this note commend all patriots, particularly the President, National Executives, some high ranking Party members, among others, who stood firmly by Ken Ofori Atta in the midst of the storm, considered his sacrifices prior to the 2012 and 2016 general elections, and his peerless efforts that shot the economy of the Country to ride among the best in the world between 2017 – 2020, yet he selflessly did not allot and pride himself with the glory for the unprecedented achievement. We will again laud all patriots who stood and did not publicly cast the first stone at Ken Ofori Atta during the recent troubled periods, you at least proved you were the friend indeed when Ken Ofori Atta was seriously in need!

Thank you!

……….SIGNED………..

Let Truth Be Told Alliance (L.T.B.T.A.)