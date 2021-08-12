Kenya and South Africa seek to strengthen bilateral ties

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday called for the elevation of the Kenya-South Africa Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) to help strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Kenyatta who spoke in Mombasa during a virtual meeting with South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said the elevation of the JCC from a ministerial instrument to a Heads of State bi-national commission would help streamline economic and political partnership between the two nations.

“We need to deepen our political collaboration and see how we can share our ideas and experiences with the rest of the continent,” he said in a statement issued by the presidency in Mombasa.

During the meeting, the Kenyan leader proposed a commercial partnership between Kenya Airways and South African Airways to boost the aviation sector.

“Our two countries occupy strategic positions in their respective regions; therefore our cooperation is not only useful to our countries but also to our respective regions. I believe our cooperation is also essential for our continent,” he said.

Kenyatta singled out trade and political collaboration as some of the areas that the two countries need to give more priority, and encouraged Kenya and South Africa to share their experiences and successes with the rest of the African continent.

On her part, Pandor expressed optimism that the cooperation the two countries have embarked on will lead to more progressive bilateral ties.

She agreed with Kenyatta that the two countries had experience in a wide range of areas that could be shared with the rest of the continent. Enditem