Kenyan government has donated 15 tons of food products and medicines to Mozambique in support of its people affected by the terrorist attacks in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report by the national Radio Mozambique on Thursday.

The report cited the Kenyan Chief Administrative Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ababu Namwamba as saying that the gesture is expression of solidarity and brotherhood of the people of Kenya to alleviate the suffering of Mozambican families in the accommodation centers.

The Mozambican Minister of State Administration Ana Comoana also highlighted in the report the noble gesture of the Kenyan government, recalling its previous contributions to support Mozambique during difficult moments including the year of 2019 when it was affected by cyclones Idai and Kenneth.

“Once again the Kenyan government is here with us to support the victims of terror affecting some districts of Cabo Delgado. On behalf of the President of the Republic, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to the people and government of the republic of Kenyan for this generous contribution which will alleviate the suffering of Mozambique,” said the minister.