Kenyan bourse deploys system to boost bond trading

Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has deployed an automated system that integrates the market and other players to boost bond trading.

Geoffrey Odundo, NSE chief executive, said in a statement on Wednesday issued in Nairobi that the integration will facilitate seamless trading of fixed income transactions, enhance market liquidity and improve trade negotiations.

“We are pleased to offer investors and market participants an automated trading workflow that will improve trade life cycle, reduce operational risks and encourage price discovery and transparency in the bond market,” he said.

He added that the integration offers best-in-class infrastructure solutions for efficient trading and clearing of financial markets, positioning the NSE as the region’s leading financial infrastructure provider.

Nadim Najjar, managing director of Middle East and Africa, Refinitiv, which is offering the technology, said the Kenyan financial market has seen significant growth over the past few years thus adoption of the system will build greater long-term confidence amongst investors.

Besides NSE and investors, banks, brokerage firms and the Central Securities Depository will also benefit from the integration. Enditem