Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed Thursday to continue modernizing the country’s security apparatus despite competing national interests including the fight against COVID-19.

Kenyatta said his administration will continue investing in equipment, technology and training to enhance the effectiveness of the police and other security agencies.

“We understand that in a dynamic operating environment characterized by emerging and asymmetrical threats, investment in modern technology and cutting-edge training is instrumental for 21st Century law enforcement,” he said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

The Kenyan leader spoke at the Border Police Unit (BPU) headquarters and training campus in Kitui County, eastern Kenya, where he officially launched several infrastructure projects.

“My administration recognizes the importance of security in the realization of peace and sustainable social-economic development. This is the reason I have paid particular focus on the security sector since coming into office,” said Kenyatta.

He challenged the security sector to collaborate more with the public in the fight against crime in order to attain greater success. “In doing so, we must also remember that community involvement is critical to mission success.

Officers in the security sector must cultivate a community-friendly image, be courteous, be approachable and be embodiments of the highest standards and ideals of the service,” he added.

The president also hailed the multi-agency approach to the management of the country’s security and congratulated BPU for synergizing with other security and border control agencies to significantly lower incidents of cross-border insecurity.

“Going forward, our security sector will adopt greater collaborative approaches with related agencies both within the country as well as colleagues in other nations,” said Kenyatta.