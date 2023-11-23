Kenyan police raid al-Shabab hideout camp in eastern border, killing one militant

Kenyan security forces raided an al-Shabab hideout camp in Garissa County, northeast Kenya, and killed one militant, the police confirmed Wednesday.

The police said the security team recovered three AK 47 magazines, rounds of ammunition, medicines, foodstuff and personal effects in the Dabalwein area during the Tuesday evening raid.

“The successful operation thwarted planned al-Shabab attacks against both civilians and security personnel in Garissa County,” the police said in a statement.

The police said they have heightened operations to pursue the militants in Garissa County and other counties to preempt planned attacks in the country.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area.

Security officials said most of the terrorists had set up camps in Garissa which they have been using to launch attacks on motorists and government vehicles.

There are fears there are dozens of more of the terrorists hiding in the area who are currently immobilized because of the heavy rains being experienced in the area.

“Members of the public are advised to exercise vigilance and report terrorism activities to security agencies for action,” the police said.

On Nov. 4, at least two members of the terror group who had been acting as doctors for the group were killed in a raid by police in their camp in Fafi, Garissa County. The two had been treating militants injured by security agencies, according to the police.

The police have since traced some of the recovered medicine to a hospital in Garissa town.