Kenyan President, His Family Keep Over US$30 Million in Offshore Assets

President Uhuru Kenyatta
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family have transferred more than $30 million to offshore companies, according to a Pandora Papers leak, published by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

“The leaked records listed Kenyatta and his mother as beneficiaries of a secretive foundation in Panama. Other family members, including his brother and two sisters, own five offshore companies with assets worth more than $30 million, the records show,” the ICIJ said in a statement on Sunday

