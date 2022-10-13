KGL Foundation supports Dunk Community Library with books

KGL Foundation, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the KGL Group as part of their mandate to impact societies has donated over 100 textbooks to the Dunk Community Library in Jamestown.

The partnership between KGL Foundation and Dunk Grassroots was to promote the literacy level in the Jamestown community and celebrate World Girl Child Day as a way of motivating young girls to play a critical role in education.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the books to the school, Mr. Elliot Dadey, the Chief Executive Officer of KGL Foundation, praised the partnership between the two organisations, especially towards the completion of the library.

The policies of KGL, he said, had a relation with that of Dunk, therefore the need to come on board to support their vision to impact the communities positively and empowering the various societies in Ghana to sustain change through other fields not only education.

” It’s been huge, and I really want to be a part of that, get to know the kids here, the stories and what they do and see how we can take that further with the foundation,” he said

On the World Girl Child Day, Mr. Elliot Dadey urged the young girls to keep their heads up and follow their dreams to achieve the best in society.

Madam Stella Ekallam, Program Advisor of Dunk Grassroots thanked KGL for coming on board to support them towards the realisation of a community library.

According to her, the library would be of major help to the community, as it would help to boost the reading ability of the children and serve as a reference point for research purposes.

Madam Stella also said it was the objective of Dunk to upgrade the library into a modern Information Technology Lab, where more females would be engaged as part of promoting Girl- Child Education in the community.

Mr Festus Nii Ayi Hayford, the Assembly Member of Ngleshie Electoral Area, said empowering the youth in education was part of his core mandate when he assumed office, and welcomed collaborations to ensure that such a goal was achieved.

He highlighted the need for young individuals to read a lot and take their studies seriously, as that would help them in achieving their goals in life.

Mr. Hayford commended Dunk Grassroot for choosing Jamestown as one of the communities to benefit from their organisation and called on other private entities to come on board to support Jamestown in other fields to help develop the community.

KGL Foundation has over the years partnered numerous organisations to impact various societies in Ghana through Healthcare, Sports, Youth Empowerment, and Arts and Culture.