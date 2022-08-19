KNUST tracking down rioting students with CCTV footage

Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are tracking down students who engaged in Thursday’s disturbances that led to the destruction of properties.

The mayhem also led to the injury of ten students, who had since been treated at the hospital and discharged.

The University campus was on Thursday (August 18) evening thrown into a state of turmoil, following a violent clash between two rival halls – University Hall (Katanga), and Unity Hall (Continental).

In the heat of the melee, some of the rampaging students vandalised about nine vehicles parked inside the campus, and the swift intervention of the police averted what could have been mass destruction of property.

Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer (URO), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, that the authorities were liaising with the police to flush out those students who misconducted themselves.

According to him, the incidents were captured on several CCTV devices installed on the campus, saying the footage would be made available to the police for further investigations.

He described the incident as unfortunate and said the authorities had stepped up security measures for the safety of students and staff.

What started as a procession by students of the University Hall in connection with the celebration of Hall’s Week, later turned violent and led to the destruction of property, while some of the rampaging students also got injured.

When the GNA visited the University campus on Friday, the police had restored calm with some personnel on motorbikes patrolling the area.

Academic activities were also being conducted as usual.