Kobbyjhay releases maiden single dubbed ‘Genesis’

Fast-rising Hip hop sensation, Braham Johnson known in the music circle as Kobbyjhay has dropped his first ever single titled ‘Genesis’.

The new single, which was produced and mixed by renowned beat makers, Kelly Stacks and Jbyss was the artistes third release this year and has since been making waves after its release.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Entertainment, Kobbyjhay said he had been working on the single for months and was convinced this was the right time to drop the highly anticipated track for his fans.

According to the him, his new track seeks to motivate his fans on the need to believe in their dreams even though their beginnings might be tough.

“We know most at times the beginning of an average young boy is rough and it tends to disturb their future based on what they are going through in their beginnings, however your beginnings cannot determine your future,” he said

The young talent said he believes his time to shine in the music industry would soon come therefore the need to put in more work in his upcoming projects to achieve his target.

When asked about his upcoming projects, the artist said he was working on some other releases which would be ready by the end of this year.

“I have been in the music scene since 2017 and over the years. I can see massive improvement in my craft even the music industry is not easy as seen,” he added

He added that the experience gained over the previous years in the industry was a preparation ahead of his greatness in the scene and tagged this year as his breakthrough year.

Kobbyjhay https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kobbyjhay/genesis