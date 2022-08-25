Ansah Botchway relishes new challenge with Samartex in GPL

Attacking midfield gem, Frederick Ansah Botchway, is looking forward to a stellar outing with newly promoted Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Samartex 1996 FC.

The midfielder joined the Samreboi-based side from Accra Hearts of Oak on a two-year deal.

The player’s transfer came with lots of drama, with Hearts having released him after being deemed surplus to requirements, but he was later recalled and a deal struck for his departure.

However, the former Liberty Professionals player is looking to put all of his problems behind him after a stern task at Samartex.

Ansah Botchway said the main aim was to have a good season with many goals and assists while helping his new side maintain their place in the GPL.

“It is a new challenge for me and I am already looking forward to playing with my new teammates in the upcoming football season,” he told GNA Sports.

Ansah Botchway, during his spell with Hearts, won a GPL title, two FA Cups, the President’s Cup, and Super Cup.

Samartex would begin its league campaign against Real Tamale United on September 9, 2022.

