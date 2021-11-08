Kotoko beats “stubborn” Bechem United to maintain a perfect start to the season

Asante Kotoko earned a hard-fought win against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in Kumasi on matchday two to maintain a perfect start to the 2021/2021 league season.

The Porcupine Warriors had to leave it late to punish the Hunters who frustrated them almost throughout the game with two quick goals within the last five minutes of the game.

The skipper of the side, Abdul-Ganiyu Ismail converted an 85th-minute spot-kick before Samuel Boateng sealed the game with a beautiful header in the 90th minute.

Kotoko right from the blast of the whistle dominated play but found it difficult to penetrate the defence of the visitors which was built around Samuel Osei Kuffour.

The lanky defender who displayed a man-of-the-match performance made sure the back four remained resolute to ward off the threats of Kotoko’s frontline led by Samuel Boateng.

They managed to contain Asante Kotoko throughout the first 45 minutes thereby ending the half in a stalemate.

Kotoko’s coach, Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum, however, made two quick substitutions just 10 minutes into the second half which brought some bite to the attack of Kotoko.

He brought on Isaac Oppong and Emmanuel Boadu to replace Stephen Amankona and Joseph Amoako respectively.

Isaac Oppong’s inclusion paid off in the 83rd minute when he was brought down in the 18-yard box after taking on two defenders of Bechem United.

Abdul-Ganiyu expertly converted the resultant spot-kick, sending the home fans into wild jubilation deservedly.

Asante Kotoko continued to dominate after breaking the deadlock, forcing the visitors to make mistakes in their own half of the pitch.

In one of Kotoko’s onslaught, Samuel Boateng connected a cross into the penalty box of the Hunters with a brilliant header to secure all three points for the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko currently sits at the summit of the league table after two successive wins in the ongoing league.