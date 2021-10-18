Kweku Darlington’s “Sika Kankan” tops Boomplay’s song of the week chart

Music streaming platform Boomplay, has adjudged Kweku Darlington’s “Sika Kankan” as the number one song for the week.

This comes after Kweku Darlington received the most votes from music lovers with his groundbreaking single still making waves around the country.

The “Boombuddies’Choice” as it is popularly referred to, is a platform where music lovers get to choose their favourite from the weekly bangers released by musicians across the world.

Kweku Darlington’s “Sika Kankan” which was released a few days ago has racked impressive numbers across various streaming platforms making its way onto the Ghanaian music charts.

The sensational rapper recently featured on Tim Westwood’s show in the United Kingdom with his lyrical vibes on the show set to be released in coming days.

The music prodigy continues to excel in the music industry especially after getting his first hit track “Sika Aba Fie” followed by his “Aketesia” single featuring Laycon and Medikal.