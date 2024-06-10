La Dade Kotopon MCE Recognized for Community Development Impact

Mr. Solomon Kotei Nikoi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Dade Kotopon, has been recognized as the Most Impactful MCE in Community Development across Africa at the third edition of the African Public Service Optimum Awards (APSO) in Accra.

Mr. Nikoi’s leadership in transforming his municipality has received global attention, earning him a trophy and citation at the prestigious awards ceremony. His citation lauded his outstanding contributions to good corporate governance and socio-economic development in Africa.

In his post-award remarks, Mr. Nikoi expressed gratitude to the organisers and reaffirmed his commitment to continue uplifting lives in his municipality. He highlighted the importance of collaborative development efforts and noted significant improvements achieved since assuming office, including La Dade Kotopon’s rise from 68th to the top municipality in Ghana.

Mr. Nikoi credited his team for their dedication and emphasized partnerships with institutions to enhance development initiatives. He cited ongoing projects such as school renovations, library and canteen constructions, and support for traders, showcasing the municipality’s commitment to holistic development.

The awards ceremony, held under the theme “Transforming Africa through Public Service Professionalism and Excellence,” aimed to celebrate public servants across Africa for their role in community and national development. Other awardees included Mr. Kweku Ofori Asiamah for Most Outstanding Innovation in Infrastructure Development, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah for Lifetime Achievement in Medical Assistance and Emergency Service, and Mr. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeng for the Overall Best Association in Local Governance across Africa.