Ghanaian music sensation, Sista Afia, has said Ghanaian female musicians are not making the needed impact on the continent due to lack of resources.

Nigerian female artistes have over the past years dominated the Africa music circles with the likes Tiwa Savage, Simi, Yemi Alade, Sinach, among others making a significant impact across the globe, only a few Ghanaian female artistes including their male counterparts have been unable to hit the top list of various African music charts.

In an interview the GNA Entertainment, she said the Nigerian music setting was well resourced which had helped them thrive with the works in Africa and beyond.

“Ghanaian female musicians are doing what they can at the moment. When it comes to vocal delivery, songwriting, and stage performances, Ghana has me, Efya, Freda Rhymez, and more to boast of.

“The thing is, the Nigerians have the resources which include investors, connections, support and music exposure than Ghanaian musicians,” she said.

However, the “Weather” hitmaker was highly optimistic about how Ghanaian female artistes can match up with their counterparts in other countries in the near future.

“We are progressing each and every day. Recently my new song with Victor AD is one of the biggest songs in Nigeria and Cameroon. I had a call from one top international musician who wants to remix his song with me.

“We are getting there gradually just that the pace is a bit slow. But as the saying goes, slowly but sure. We will get there and we hope we (female musicians) get that positive support from the media and everyone,” she said.

Sista Afia who is undoubtedly Ghana’s hottest female singer at the moment and she is set to release another banger with Stonebwoy, as they were recently spotted in the studios.

