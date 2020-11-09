Inadequate veterinary staff and a clinic are inhibiting livestock rearing in the Adaklu District.

Mr Francis Seglah, Adaklu District Director of Agriculture, said the district needed eight veterinary officers but had only two.

He was speaking at Adaklu Helekpe during the district’s 36th farmers day celebration on the theme: “Agribusiness Development under Covid-19: opportunities and challenges.

Mr Seglah said the situation made it impossible for livestock farmers to benefit from effective veterinary services.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to post more veterinary officers to the district, which was noted for animal rearing.

Mr Seglah said the district would soon become the largest producer, processor and marketer of beef and dairy products in the Volta region under its ten-year agricultural development plan.

He said under the same plan, a rabbitry would be established and rabbits distributed to interested farmers free of charge to augment their alternative livelihood and improve protein intake.

Mr Promise Hey, a 30-year-old Senior High School leaver from Adaklu Hlihave, was adjudged the overall district best farmer and was given one motor tricycle, a radio set, a certificate and other items.