Mr Henry Lartey, the flagbearer of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) and Mr Marricke Kofi Gane, an Independent Presidential Aspirant, on Thursday filed nominations for the December General Election.

The two aspirants commended the leadership of the Electoral Commission for the ‘smooth filing process and expressed the hope that the 2020 polls would be peaceful, free and fair.

Mr Gane and Mr Lartey said though they had some difficulties in completing their nomination, they were confident that the EC was capable of surmounting the challenges to conduct the most credible elections in the history of the country to consolidate the country’s democratic gains.

Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC, thanked them for submitting their nomination forms and said the Commission would go through the forms and give them feedback.

The Chairperson, after separately receiving the forms, said as part of the Commission’s efforts to ensure a transparent, credible, and fair process, it developed a detailed checklist that embodied the criteria to be satisfied by the pPresidential candidates as prescribed by law.

“The template will guide the scoring and awarding of marks by teams established by the Commission to scrutinise and review each of the Nomination Forms submitted,” she said.

This year, the Commission has set up two teams tasked to review all the forms submitted, namely the Technical Team and the Information Technology Team.

The Technical Team has been tasked to scrutinise the forms to ensure that the Presidential candidates met the qualifications as set out in the law.

The IT Team has been charged with the responsibility of verify all the Voter ID cards of the Presidential candidates and their supporters to authenticate them.

Mrs Mensa said the five-day period provided for the filing process, as against the two days in previous years, would give the candidates enough time to correct any error identified on their forms.

Mr Lartey after presenting his form assured the Commission of the Party’s commitment to cooperating with the Commission to ensure a peaceful general election.

The GCPP flag bearer was in the company of his running mate, Mr Bampeo Sackey and some party faithful.

Mr Gane thanked the Commission and expressed confidence that the process would be conducted with integrity and fairness.