People sit together on a street in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 17, 2020. South Africa registered 178 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, the sharpest rise for a single day since the country recorded its first confirmed case on March 5, according to the Health Ministry. As of 4:00 a.m. Saturday local time, the country reported 2,783 confirmed cases and 50 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. (Photo by Zodidi Mhlana/Xinhua)
The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, July 20.

Country Confirmed Cases
World 14,430,943
U.S. 3,762,081
Brazil 2,098,389
India 1,077,781
Russia 770,311
South Africa 364,328
Peru 353,590
Mexico 338,913
Chile 330,930
Britain 296,358
China 85,765
(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

