The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, July 20.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 14,430,943

U.S. 3,762,081

Brazil 2,098,389

India 1,077,781

Russia 770,311

South Africa 364,328

Peru 353,590

Mexico 338,913

Chile 330,930

Britain 296,358

China 85,765

