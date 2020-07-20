The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, July 20.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 14,430,943
U.S. 3,762,081
Brazil 2,098,389
India 1,077,781
Russia 770,311
South Africa 364,328
Peru 353,590
Mexico 338,913
Chile 330,930
Britain 296,358
China 85,765
(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)
