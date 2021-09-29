Latvia’s government adopts new coronavirus rules

Latvia’s government has adopted new coronavirus regulations to make epidemiological requirements and restrictions simpler and easier to understand.

The regulations adopted on Tuesday, for example, stipulate compulsory vaccination for certain professional groups: Employees of medical, social and educational institutions, for example, will have to show a vaccination certificate from November 15.

Other employers may also impose mandatory vaccination on their employees under certain conditions, according to the State Chancellery in Riga.

From October 11, indoor events may only be held and services provided if those involved can prove they have been vaccinated, have recovered or have tested negative.

Exceptions will be made for basic services such as post and public transport or private meetings.

For the retail sector, no concrete guidelines have been laid down yet. However, an acceptable solution must be found for this in the coming weeks, said Health Minister Daniels Pavluts.

The Latvian government has been trying for months with only moderate success to increase the population’s low rate of willingness to get vaccinated.

In the Baltic EU and NATO country, only 44 per cent of the 1.9 million inhabitants are currently vaccinated. At the same time, the infection rate has risen significantly in recent weeks.