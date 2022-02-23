Lawyer Kwame Nyampong Certified By GARIA and INSOL International

Kwame Nyampong Esq. has officially been certified and approved by the Governing Council of the Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIA).

Kwame Nyampong Esq. is the Managing Partner of FRANKLYN AND PARTNERS, a dynamic and strategic full-service Corporate and Commercial Law Firm in Ghana.

GARIA is an association of professionals with an interest in restructuring and insolvency established to play a leadership role in corporate restructuring, business recovery and insolvency advisory in Ghana.

The Association on December 1, 2021 certified Kwame Nyampong Esq. to be a member. He is also a member of International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Professionals

Kwame Nyampong Esq. has considerable experience across the whole range of corporate transactions and arrangements, including restructurings, corporate reorganizations, demergers and related issues.

He advises on schemes of arrangement, capital reductions and share buy-backs, joint ventures and strategic alliances, commercial contracts/arrangements and corporate governance.

He also has wide ranging experience in corporate disputes in particular shareholder disagreements and breach of warranty claims; insurance disputes in particular professional negligence claims.

He also advises on partnership disputes; planning disputes and compulsory purchases.

He is a professional lawyer with great leadership qualities combined with an attitude to accept challenging tasks.

He comes up as a goal-oriented, creative and resourceful person with high problem-solving abilities.

He has special expertise in Debt Recovery, having until recently worked as the Managing Director of Direct Debt Recovery Consult Limited.

He has also worked at Eagle Watch Limited, a company which specializes in Due Diligence and Personal and Corporate Profiling, as the Managing Director.

He has also worked as a Recovery Consultant for over 15 Commercial Banks in Ghana; and started his legal practice at Law Bureau.

Kwame Nyampong Esq. serves on several boards in different capacities; which boards include Oil and Gas, Manufacturing and Banking and Finance. He is a member of the Ghana Bar Association and the International Bar Association.