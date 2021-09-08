Leadership of GITFIC holds discussions with Muchanga

The leadership of Ghana International Trade and Finance conference (GITFIC) took advantage of the visit of Mr Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Economic Development,Trade, Industry and Mining – African Union to discuss pertinent issues of development.

The commissioner was in the country to hold a Special Meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, Mr Selassi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFIC said they discussed the Economic implications on the current coup in Guinea and the current state of AfCFTA and how Ghanaians and Africans were embracing it

Mr Ackom said they also discussed the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System and the role of Afri-exim Bank and other interest-settings.

“We also touched on our upcoming six Sub-Regional Breakfast Dialogues and his participation”

Mr Ackom expressed his excitement to have met, ‘the man tasked to make sure Africa’s Economy grows by at least 7 per cent within the next 10yrs Post the Pandemic, Dr. Dossina Yeo – Head of Economic Policy and Research Division, Economic Affairs Department, African Union).”

He pledged the support of GITFIC in helping that to become a reality within the time-frame.

He said others at the meeting were Ambassador Rossette Nyirinkindi Katungye (Advisor on Regional Integration – Office of the AU Chairperson) and Mr. Joseph Chinyemba (Special Assistant to Albert Muchanga)

“We are gearing up for Banjul, Abidjan, Lome, Freetown, Abuja and Dakar. We will officially be announcing our partners for this project in the coming days,” Mr Ackom added.