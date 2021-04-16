Mr. Benjamin Ayiku Narteh, the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency has presented to the Muslim communities in Ledzokuku assorted items to boost their strength in their on-going annual Ramadan fasting.

The 2021 holy month of Ramadan started on Tuesday April 13, 2021 after the new moon of Ramadan was sighted in Volta and Eastern Region.

Mr Ayiku who presented the items at a short ceremony organized at Teshie Anumantu Maxxon, said the food items included; 100 bags of rice, 30 boxes of sunny cooking and frying oil, 29 bags of sugar, 10 cartons of milk among others.

The donation is expected to be distributed to all the Muslim communities within the constituency to support them in their on-going annual Ramadan fasting.

He asked the Muslims to pray for unity, love, peace since there could be no development without them.

He also appealed to the Muslim communities to educate their children not to indulge in violent activities, but community development activities and prayed for Allah to guide them against challenges they may face during their fasting.

Receiving the items, on behalf of the Muslims, the Teshie Chief Imam Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf Amartei thanked the MP and his executives for the kind gesture and said the gesture will go a long way to support them and that they will always remember him in their prayers for the good work he was doing in the constituency.

He prayed for Allah to assist the MP to accomplish all his programmes, policies and projects for the constituency.