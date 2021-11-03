Let’s be security conscious and say no to terrorists-NCCE

Mr Paul Ganvu, the Lambussie District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised the public and residents of Lambussie to be security conscious and shun all terrorists’ activities in the area.

He said the West African Sub-region was under security threats by extremists and terrorists attack and the need to create public awareness on the possible entry of such individuals into the country and how to curb such illicit activities.

Mr Ganvu gave the advice on Tuesday in Lambussie during an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting on Combating Violent Extremism, Terrorism and Radicalization organized by the NCCE.

The purpose of the event was to sensitize and empower political parties and other stakeholders on effective ways to identify and prevent violent extremism activities in the district.

The workshop formed part of the European Union (EU) sponsored Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana (NORPREVSEC) project and in collaboration with the National Security.

The project aims at fighting transitional crimes whiles promoting respect for human rights and rule of law.

Participants included; security agencies, members of the various political parties, religious groups, the Lambussie District assembly, Electoral Commission among others.

Mr Ganvu said the youth were mostly the individuals targeted and influenced by these terrorists group to cause mayhem and added that “parents have to create a cordial relationship with their children and monitor their associates to guide them against engaging in violent extremism activities”.

He urged the stakeholders and community members to effectively collaborate with the police to form community watch dogs to prevent possible attacks.

“As Ghanaians, we have to be security conscious of these terrorists and equip ourselves to resist any act of terrorism at any cost”, he said.

He urged them to be mindful of some of the tactics used by the terrorists to influence people to join and commit crimes, citing the use of huge sums of money, unemployment and taking advantage of conflicts to cause more harm and destruction to lives and properties.

Mr Yibile John, the Deputy Upper West Regional Director of the NCCE reiterated the position of the commission on the need for peace and security for national development and called for the promotion and respect for fundamental human rights, rule of law, fairness and justice among others.

This, he said, would help to bring sustainable development in the country.

“We need to promote respect for human rights and rule of law to continue to enjoy the peace we have today for national development” he said.

Members of the Political Parties present all expressed commitment to ensure peace and security as well as pledged their efforts to curb extremists’ activities by educating their members about the effects of violent extremism and radicalization.