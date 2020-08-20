Mr John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has proposed a debate on infrastructure between him and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr Mahama said he was willing to present himself for a debate on any day, anytime and anywhere to settle the matter once and for all.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, Spokesperson, NDC Campaign Team, to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Mahama made the suggestion while addressing the chiefs and elders of Dzolokpuita in the Ho West Constituency during his four-day tour of the Volta Region on Wednesday,

Mr Mahama said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 did not appreciate the value of his government’s investments in critical infrastructure.

“In 2016 when I was talking about the value of infrastructure, my friends on the other side said, we don’t eat infrastructure, we don’t eat roads, that was what they said and today I can see a scramble to grab even KVIPs (Kumasi Improved Ventilated Pits) and any infrastructure and tout it as an achievement”, he said.

Mr Mahama said it was however, easy to settle the issue of infrastructure records especially as the NDC had a superior record of investing in infrastructure throughout the country, adding he was ready to debate President Akufo-Addo at any forum.

“The President said this election is going to be an election of track records, comparing his track record to my track record and we can settle it easily. Let’s have a debate between the two presidents about our records”, he said.

