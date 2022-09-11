Let’s work together to accelerate the pace of development – Ahafo-Ano MCE

Mrs Martina Appiah-Nyantakyi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for Ahafo-Ano North in the Ashanti Region, has called for a united front to accelerate the pace of development of the Municipality.

“It is important for us to accept the fact that for us to succeed in our collective determination to implement our development, we need to be united and focused in forging the relevant partnerships and harness the needed synergies with all identifiable and forward-looking stakeholders to ensure the rapid development of the Municipality,” she observed.

The MCE who was addressing members of the Assembly at its first ordinary meeting of the third session at Tepa, underlined the need for mutual respect between the Assembly and community members.

According to her, it was also important to harness the potentials and capabilities of the private sector, civil society and community-based organisations and collaborate with relevant stakeholders for holistic development of the Municipality

She told the meeting that the Assembly had collected GH¢ 239, 661.41 as at June this year, representing 25.28 per cent of revenue target GH¢ 948,000.00 for 2022.

She said in spite of the challenges being faced by the Assembly in its quest to meet its revenue target, it was poised to achieve the target by the close of the year, saying that more revenue would generated as the harvesting period of cocoa and food crops approached.

The MCE reminded the Assembly Members that the strength of the Assembly largely depended on its Internally Generated Fund (IGF), and urged them to get involved in their Electoral Areas to mobilise more resources to prosecute the development agenda of the Assembly.

Mrs Appiah-Nyantakyi said the Assembly had procured various items to be distributed to Persons with Disabilities in the Municipality, having received GH¢ 80, 682.51 for the second and fourth quarters of 2021.

On education, the MCE announced that the Assembly had distributed a number of mono and dual desk to various basic schools in the Municipality to enhance teaching and learning.

The Municipality, she said, had benefitted from the One-District-One- Warehouse initiative, adding that the facility had been completed and handed over for use.

She applauded members and staff of the Assembly for their impressive performance in the just ended District Performance Assessment Tools (DPAT) during which the Assembly scored 95 per cent.