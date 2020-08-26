Fayez Serraj, prime minister of Libya’s UN-backed government, discussed Tuesday with executives of U.S. military and security firm Jones Consulting International cooperation, according to the prime minister’s information office.

“The meeting discussed a common vision for capacity-building programs to face various challenges and risks, as well as defeating terrorist and extremism organizations. The meeting also discussed coordination mechanisms between Jones and the Libyan security and defense institutions,” the office said in a statement.

“The prime minister spoke about the great importance the Government of National Accord attaches to building and developing Libyan military and security capabilities in accordance with the latest international standards. He reviewed a set of directions and measures to achieve this, including the use of the expertise of international institutions such as the U.S. firm Jones,” it said.

Senior security and military officials of the UN-backed government attended the meeting, according to the statement.

Libyan security services are struggling to achieve stability and security in the war-torn country.