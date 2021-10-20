Linda Dor and Co. Invest in Fire Safety for New Juaben South Municipality

Linda Dor Group is known for providing excellent hospitality and domestic tourism practices that affirm its leadership as a stalwart caring brand in the country.

With its customer-first approach, the hospitality giant is continuously improving services, and customer journeys; delivering value to customers and helping them adapt to the changing situations in life.

As an epilogue to this years’ International Customer Care Week (ICCW) celebrated globally, the hospitality and domestic tourism giant has heightened its commitment by supporting a multi stakeholder partnerships initiative. This partnership seeks to redevelop the dilapidated New Juaben South Municipal Fire Station. The proposed befitting Municipal Fire station for the New Juaben South comprises a two-storey office block, a spacious parade ground, a fire engine bay etc. Results of this PPP include, speeding response times for firefighters and paramedics stationed at New Juaben South Municipal Fire Station.

Companies supporting the initiative include Antartic Construction Company Limited, Adehye Blocks Factory, Wilson Building Development, Yacson Construction, Amakye Block Factory, Nyame ne Hene Blocks Factory, Tower Rock Company Limited, Greater Grace, 50-50 Enterprise, Dos Amigos Enterprise, Anigold Quarries, Domestic Lumber and Sawmill Association and Municipal Fire Personnel in Koforidua etc.

Head of Marketing and Communications for the Linda Dor Group, Mr. Emmanuel Oduro-Boakye reiterated the importance of such development projects. He said the Linda Dor Ghana is following with concern the ongoing developments in Ghana. He added that supporting local infrastructure during this extraordinary time will help create jobs, support local economies, and make our communities more inclusive and more resilient.

On another hand Mr. Oduro-Boakye explained that “Linda Dor’s support is in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17, which recognizes multi-stakeholder partnerships as important vehicles for mobilizing and sharing knowledge, expertise, technologies and financial resources to support the achievement of the sustainable development goals in all countries, particularly developing countries.” He said “Over the years, Linda Dor has shown that safety and well-being of people are our top priorities. Our partnership to see this project come true is a build on and hinges on ICCW and SDG 17 which further seeks to encourage and promote effective public, public-private and SME partnerships, building on the experience and resourcing strategies of partnerships.”

Mr. Oduro-Boakye explained “the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals require all hands on deck. It requires different sectors and actors working together in an integrated manner by pooling financial resources, knowledge and expertise, hence our call to all for action .”

Linda Dor Ghana joined other dignitaries for a sod cutting ceremony set to begin the construction of the facility in the municipality. In attendance at the event were the Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Seth K. Acheampong, The MCE, Hon. Isaac O. Gyasi, The deputy Trade Minister and the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi, Religious leaders and other distinguished guests in the Region.