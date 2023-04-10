Linda Obenewa Akweley Ocloo implores delegates to retain her in primaries

Madam Linda Obenewa Akweley Ocloo, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for the Shai-Osudoku Constituency, has implored Party delegates to vote her back as their candidate to continue her good work.

She said: ”I believe in a democracy that does not resort to insults and attacks, our democracy must be matured, we must avoid politics of threats, attacks and lies against innocent persons just to deceive voters for votes”.

Madam Ocloo made the appeal at the launch of her campaign at Dodowa Wedokum in the Shai-Osudoku District after successfully going through the Greater Accra Regional vetting process of the Party to contest in the parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, May 13 this year.

She urged party members to build a solid Party on the foundations of oneness, togetherness and love.

She also entreated the delegates not to tolerate persons seeking to create division among them because ”division brews hatred and acrimony”.

Madam Ocloo, reminded the party faithful of her stewardship which she carried out gallantly through the many socio-economic projects she had provided.

She mentioned some of her achievements in education and health sectors as including the provision of classroom infrastructure for many schools in the constituency as well as lobbying for the construction of a health facility at Odumase.

”We have connected more communities to the national grid than ever before under the rural electrification project, with more work ongoing to complete some of the rural electrification projects and water facilities’ extended to communities,” she added.

Madam Ocloo observed that despite the many successes achieved, the constituents were still having some developmental challenges, but assured they would collectively fight to address those challenges.

She urged the delegates to vote for her, because “the 2024 general election is not going to be based on experiment, but on experience and competence.”

Madam Ocloo is in the contest with David Tetteh Assumeng who served as MP of the constituency from 2005 to 2017 and Dr. Michael Kpessah White, a former presidential staffer and a former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme as opponent.