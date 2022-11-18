Line-up for “December in Ghana” show  announced

Akwaaba UK Group, a renowned Ghanaian international event company, has announced its line up of activities for the upcoming Christmas festive season dubbed “December in Ghana”.

The festivities would commence with a welcome party dubbed “Welcome2Gh” on December 18, 2022, at the Garage in East Legon, Accra.

Top Ghanaian artistes are expected to thrill their audience at the “Set it off” and “Accra Vibes” events at the Pitch Lounge and Bloom Bar respectively on Friday, December 23, 2022.

The famous All White and All Black parties would be held on December 28, 2021, and January 1, 2022, respectively at Pleasant Gardens, Dzorwulu.

The next day, which is on January 2, 2022, is scheduled for the ‘Brunch n Vibez’ show which would be held in Osu, Bloombar.

Mr. Dennis Tawiah, the Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba Group, explained how his company through this event wants to bring people all over the world together in order to make the event a memorable one.

“Over the years, we have created platforms which have attracted our brothers and sisters in the diaspora to come home and have a memorable festive season.

“It is part of our agenda to ensure that our people from the diaspora connect with those back home to explore possibilities of collaborations towards the development of the country,” he said.

Mr. Tawiah also announced the return of the Brunch n Vibes event scheduled to take place at Bloombar on Monday, January 2, 2021, as well as the Ghana version of Party in the Park with some international artistes set to feature.

The final warm-up show would be the Day Tox and Last One shows to be held January 4 -8, 2022 respectively.

Akwaaba UK events are sponsored by Barcadis, Visa Card and MTN Ghana