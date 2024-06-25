Magic Rocker Returns After A Short Break

Following a brief hiatus, US-base Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and disc jockey Richard Essien also referred to as Magic Rocker in the music industry returns to the music arena with the release of his much awaited new single, Peace Rain.

Magic Rocker, one of the most well-known Ghanaian musicians worldwide, says he is coming back this year with a lot in store for Ghanaian music lovers as he gets ready to release packs of songs to wow his audience.

I have a lot of great music that I haven’t yet published, so 2024 is going to be a major year for me.

He disclosed that he took a brief hiatus from the music business to focus on some personal endeavors.

He claims that the delay in the publication of his tracks is due to his need to balance time between his personal endeavors and the music’s development.

But he clarified that his comeback to music won’t have an impact on his current endeavors either.

“I still have a lot to give Ghanaian music enthusiasts, and they will soon see how versatile I am in both reggae and afrobeats.

Over the coming months, I’ll be working on a few projects, so hopefully everything goes according to plan,” he stated.

Additionally, Magic Rocker is a sound engineer who has been crucial in bringing Ghanaian music to a global audience.

Baby U Are Hot, Talk Dirty, No More War, Lion King, Sextisfaction, Just Like Sugar, and Stop Speaking Vernacular are just a few of the hit songs that Magic Rocker is credited with writing.

He is also the CEO of Gavali Music, a record label with its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States of America (USA).

All of his tunes, which are danceable midtempo melodies perfect for any kind of social event, include sensual voices and authentic African rhythms. They are making a lot of waves throughout the African continent.

As one of the few musicians with the intention of taking Ghana’s music scene to new heights, Magic Rocker is a well-known figure in the country’s music scene, having been active for more than thirty years.

His songs are well-known in a number of countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroun, Gambia, South Africa, Ethiopia, among others.

With the new singles still to be released, Magic Rocker is thought to have done his home work well enough to give Ghanaians as well as Africans exactly what they expected from him this year and beyond.