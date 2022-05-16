Mali withdraws from G5 Sahel

The Malian government said Sunday that it is withdrawing from all organs and bodies of the G5 Sahel, “including the joint force” fighting terrorism.

According to a statement signed by Abdoulaye Maiga, spokesman for the Malian government, the organization’s leaders had decided to hold the 8th ordinary session in February 2022 in Bamako; the session should mark the start of the Malian presidency of the group.

However, the session has still not been held, which constitutes “a violation of a decision taken by the institution and the basic texts of the G5 Sahel,” said the government.

Mali has been facing security, political and economic crises since 2012, with insurgencies, jihadist incursions and inter-community violence killing thousands and displacing hundreds of thousands of others in the West African country.

Formed in 2014 by Niger, Mali, Chad, Mauritania and Burkina Faso, the G5 Sahel is an institutional framework for regional cooperation on development policies and security matters in West Africa. Enditem