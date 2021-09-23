Man grabbed with 656 ATM debit Cards remanded

Bachir Aminuo, a passenger, who was arrested with 656 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) debit cards at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Police investigations revealed that 656 ATM debit cards bearing different names issued by eight Nigerian banks and one Ghanaian bank respectively, were found on him.

Aminuo, a Nigerien, charged with Electronic Trafficking and Stealing, has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah remanded accused into lawful custody to reappear on October 11.

Prosecution before presenting the fact vehemently opposed to the grant of bail, saying Aminuo was a flight risk and he had no fixed place of abode.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu said considering the seriousness and the severity of the punishment if found guilty by the court.

According to ASP Yakubu accused would not appear to stand trial when granted bail.

He therefore prayed the court to remand accused into police custody in furtherance of investigations.

Accused lawyer however prayed the court to admit his client to bail as he had been custody for the past 12 days.

According the defence counsel, accused’s fundamental human rights had been breached following the number of days the Police had kept him.

Counsel held that accused was arrested on September 12, this year.

The court after listening to defence counsel and prosecution, upheld the prayer of the prosecution.

Prosecution led by ASP Yakubu said Aminuo was arrested at KIA for possessing 656 ATM debit cards bearing different names.

During interrogation, prosecution said accused stated that the ATM cards were given to him by one Rabiu Suleiman based in Kano state, Nigeria, to be given to one Baffa Bawarije, a Nigerian based in Daira Night City Hotel, Dubai.

ASP Yakubu said preliminary investigations revealed that on September 12, this year accused was arrested while boarding Ethiopia Airline E.T90 en route to Dubai.

Prosecution said when accused was searched, 656 ATM debit cards bearing different names were issued by eight Nigerian banks and one Ghanaian Bank respectively.

Again, accused had on him $12,000, prosecution said.

ASP Yakubu said further investigations showed that accused first visited Ghana on April 29, this year, through Aflao boarder and departed to Dubai on May 26, this year.

“Accused second visit to Ghana was on August 20, this year and was arrested the day of his departure to Dubai,” prosecution told the court.