Manchester United have signed midfielder Donny van der Beek from Ajax, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Dutchman has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with an option to extend by a further year. The transfer fee is 39 million euros (46 million U.S. dollars), which may increase to 44 million euros if certain clauses are met.

A product of the Ajax youth academy, Van de Beek made his first-team debut in 2015. In total, he played 175 official matches for Ajax, scoring 41 times.

With Ajax, Van de Beek won the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup in 2019 and made it to the semifinals of that year’s UEFA Champions League. The midfielder has also been capped 10 times for the Dutch national team.