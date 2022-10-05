Man withdraws incest case against son

An elderly man who filed police report against a 26-year-old laboratory technician for allegedly having sex with his 17-year-old stepsister has withdrawn the case.

The man, whose name was given as Emmanuel, brought a withdrawal letter to an Accra Circuit Court when the case was called.

The complainant told the court that the accused person, name withheld, was his son and the victim, his stepdaughter.

According to him, as a father, he could not stand seeing his son go to prison and that he reported the matter out of anger.

He said he was sending the victim away and prayed to the court to withdraw the matter.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann struck out the case as withdrawn.

The case of the Police was that the accused person was a lab technician while the complainant was the father of the victim and the accused.

The court heard that the accused, victim and the complainant resided in the same house at Ablekuma Amamole in the Greater Accra Region.

The police said the accused person and the victim shared the same bedroom and that in the year 2021, the accused lured the victim with money and other gifts, and they started having sex.

The court heard that after some time, the victim decided to inform the complainant about the illicit act but the accused threatened to harm her should she disclose the act to anyone.

The police said the victim became pregnant in June 2021, but the accused gave her some drugs to abort the pregnancy.

The court heard that after the abortion, the victim reported her ordeal to the complainant.

The accused person was arrested and he admitted the offence in a statement to the police.