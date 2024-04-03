Manhyia Local Prison Donates Industrial Tailoring Machines To Two Ex-Convicts

To further enhance the reformation and rehabilitation mandate of the Ghana Prisons Service even after a prisoner has been discharged, the Chaplain of the Manhyia Palace-based Correctional facility, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Elijah Amo-Mensah, on behalf of the Officer-in-Charge of the facility, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Joseph Asabre, on Friday led a delegation made of the officers of the Chaplaincy Unit, Tailoring shop, and the Communications Unit to make separate donations at Afrancho-Bodwesango and Santasi Anyinam to two ex-offenders in the persons of Victor Danso who served 18years and Kwabena Debrah who served 10years respectively.

Reintegration into Society

Rev (DSP) Elijah Amo-Mensah mentioned that this has been the third donation to ex-convicts who have been monitored and seen to be of good character and ready to settle down with the rehabilitation grooming given to them at the Manhyia Local Prison during their re-incarceration.

“I am one person who believes reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners shouldn’t end when the prisoner is discharged; so, the reason why I did my best with the OIC is to get a donor to support us in achieving this dream.

Again, it was imperative to take up this task to make their reintegration into society easier and get the support of their families to do away with stigmatization”, he said.

Rehabilitation of Inmates Through Tailoring

Sergeant Joseph Yeboah Manu who is the unit head for the Manhyia Local Prison’s tailoring shop added that training inmates in tailoring had been an inner passion ever since he joined the service; so seeing his trainees excel after their jail term so much gladdens his heart.

“I give out my all for the betterment of these boys and even when they get discharged, I do my best to grant them counseling and top-up training when they need it.

I am happy to see Osofo and the OIC doing this for the boys and it is my wish to also do more when I get the support and financial ability”, he said.

Appreciation

The ex-convicts, together with their families showed immense appreciation to the Officer-in-charge of the Manhyia Local Prison, Rev (DSP) Elijah Amo-Mensah, Pastor Evans Etuchem, and Sgt Manu for the great gesture done them and promised to use it to the benefit of their families and the society they find themselves in.

Philanthropist

The sowing machines were made possible by Pastor Evans Etuchem who resides in Accra but saw the need to be part of DSP Rev Elijah Amo-Mensah’s vision to care for inmates after their jail term.

Rehabilitation Programmes at the facility

The Manhyia Local Prison through the visionary leadership of the Officer-in-Charge, DDP Joseph Asabre can boast of rehabilitation centers that are having a positive impact on prisoners. Some of these centers are the Tailoring unit, shoe-making unit, sobolo and fresh yogurt unit, ICT unit, Beadmaking unit, and Electrical and Electronics unit.

The Chaplain for the facility, Rev. (DSP) Elijah Amo-Mensah, finally called on the public to come to support the facility in any way possible to make society a better place for us all when the inmates are discharged.