Maritime Authority management sent to Attorney-General for prosecution

Mr James Kluste Avedzi, Chairman, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, has referred the management of the Ghana Maritime Authority to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for prosecution.

This comes after the Auditor General, in its 2020 Report, indicted the Authority for about seven different procurement breaches.

At the PAC’s public hearing on Wednesday, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, inquired of the Committee why the Authority’s management was not given an opportunity to explain what happened but was straight away referred for prosecution as recommended by the auditors.

“It’s a straightforward issue, that you are to be sanctioned by section 92, so we are, therefore, referring the case to the Attorney-General,” Mr Avedzi said.

PAC commenced sitting on Monday, January 16, to examine the Auditor General’s Report on public accounts of the Government for 2020 and also scrutinise the accounts of the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies per the recommendations of the Report.

The accounts of public boards, corporations, and other statutory institutions would also be considered.