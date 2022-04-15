Market Women Laud Nana Addo & Bawumia For Creating Middle Belt Development Authority

The Market women at Juansa in the Ashanti region have applauded the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority.

The Market women furthermore commended the President Akufo-Addo led government for bringing up the 1million dollars per constituency.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority Joe Danquah in his address hinted that the Authority covers 109 constituencies with 47 in the Ashanti Region.

“We are in 109 constituencies which includes 47 in the Ashanti region and the authority is vigorously working within all the constituencies to ensure they witness the developments initiated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. As at now a lot of works are currently going on in all the 109 constituencies”.

One of the market women speaking to the press after the commissioning on behalf of the market women expressed her profound gratitude to the President Akufo-Addo government.

“We are very grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia for this great initiative. Without this initiative, Juansa would have never had an ultra-modern market like this. May God bless them both physically and spiritually. The people of Juansa in the Asante Akyem North District are grateful to them. The cost of the project is Gh 923,000.00.

A total of 13 projects worth Gh¢4.32 Million are currently underway in the Akim North Constituency with about 87 per cent completed.

Ahafo, Bono, Bono East ,Eastern and Ashanti Regions are beneficiaries of the 1million Dollar, 1 Constituency initiative.