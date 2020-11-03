Dr Daniel McCaulley, Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, has charged the youth to lead the crusade in ensuring that the December polls are free from violence.

He said election was only a contest of ideas and must at no means lead to violence.

‘The youth must take charge in ensuring that the election becomes one of the most peaceful, irrespective of which side of the political divide they belong’, he said.

Dr McCaulley made the call at the launch of this year’s McDan Ga-Dangme Peace and Unity Soccer Tournament in Accra.

Sixteen communities are taking part in the tournament, aimed at sensitizing the youth to preach peace ahead of the election 2020.

They are; La, Sege, Osu, Dome-Kwabenya, Teshie, Dodowa, ,Nungua, Ga Mashie, Tema, East Legon, Ada, Dansoman, Ningo-Prampram, Adenta, Kpone-Katamanso and Chorkor-Mamprobi.

He said the tournament started with eight teams in 2016 now had the participating teams increasing to 16.

Dr McCaulley gave the assurance that the next year’s tournament would be christened ‘ Ga State’ Memorial Tournament in memory of Nii Tettey Kpobi Tsuru III, the late La Mantse.

Dr McCaulley said peace was a value bequeathed to those familiar with the political history of the country to know that generations had to fight and overcome all kinds of indignation, even shed blood to ensure stability and sanity.

The Chief Executive Officer who won entrepreneurial awards over the years said disagreement, diversity and multiple opinions were the adhesive that helped the system of democracy and made meaningful passion for progress.

He also charged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by disgruntled politicians to cause mayhem.

Nii Ganaki I, Abafum Mantse, who chaired the function, stressed the need for the younger generation to imbibe the values of integrity and patriotism, which were essential for national development.

The winner of the tournament, which ends on December 4, takes home an amount of 10,000 dollars.

There would also be prizes for the Best Goalkeeper, Best Player, Goal King and Fair Play team.