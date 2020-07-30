Dr Daniel McKorley, the Executive Chairman of the McDan Group and Foundation, a Ghanaian transportation and logistics company, has donated three dialysis machines with chairs worth 57,000 dollars to the Renal and Dialysis Unit of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Dr McKorley, presenting the equipment to the Military High Command, underscored the need for Ghanaians to complement government’s efforts particularly in the health sector to promote quality healthcare delivery.

A statement from McDan Foundation, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the donation was to stem the rising incidence of deaths due to lack of dialysis and help improve general health care of the populace.

Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, the Chief of Defence Staff who received the machines on behalf of the Hospital, expressed appreciation to Dr McKorley for the support and pledged to ensure highest maintenance regime for the equipment.

He commended Dr McKorley for the exemplary gesture and appealed for similar supports from individuals and corporate institutions.

