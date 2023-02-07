MEDIA ADVISORY: Afrobarometer Press Conference

22 February 2023

14:00 – 15:00 GMT

ACCRA, Ghana, 6 February 2022/ African Media Agency (AMA)/- On behalf of Afrobarometer, a pan-African, independent, non-partisan research network that measures public attitudes on economic, political, and social matters in Africa, we invite you to attend a press conference.

Topics to cover will include elections; climate, worsening economic conditions,and capacity building. 2023 is a busy electoral year in Africa. Nigeria’s general elections slated for February 25 will feature high on Africa’s electoral agenda. Some 95 million voters will elect a president, vice president, and members of the Senate and the House of Representatives. A high-stakes presidential election to watch along with several presidential polls including in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Zimbabwe.

The press conference will be translated simultaneously in French, English, and Portuguese.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Time: 14:00 Abidjan | 16H00 Johannesburg | 17H00 Nairobi

Moderator:

Nafissatou Diouf – Director of Communications

Speakers:

Prof. Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, Chairman

Joseph Asunka, CEO

Boniface Dulani, Director of Surveys

Carolyn Logan, Director of Analysis

Speaker Biographies:

Prof. Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, Chairman

Professor Gyimah-Boadi is a co-founder of Afrobarometer and served as executive director from 2008 to March 2021, when he became chair of the board of directors of the newly registered non-profit company. He is also founder and former executive director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana). A former professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon, he has held faculty positions at universities in the United States, including the School of International Service of the American University (Washington, D.C.), and fellowships at the Center for Democracy, Rule of Law and Development (Stanford University), the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, the U.S. Institute of Peace, and the International Forum for Democratic Development (all in Washington, D.C.). Click here for more information

Joseph Asunka- CEO

Joseph Asunka has served as CEO of Afrobarometer since April 2021. He was previously program officer in the Global Development and Population program at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, where he managed a portfolio of grants that support efforts to increase transparency and accountability in fiscal governance and foster citizen participation to improve public services in developing countries.Before joining Hewlett, Joseph was a lecturer in political science at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he taught courses on African politics, political economy of development, research methods, and data analysis. Prior to that, he was program officer at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, a Core Partner of Afrobarometer. He served as data manager for Afrobarometer prior to his PhD studies at UCLA. Click here for more information

Boniface Dulani- Director of Surveys

Boniface Dulani joined Afrobarometer in 2008 as a graduate research assistant while earning his doctorate in political science at Michigan State University (MSU). In 2011, he became fieldwork operations manager for Southern and francophone Africa. Boni works closely with Afrobarometer’s program managers to plan and manage all fieldwork activities. He is based in Zomba, Malawi, where he also teaches at the University of Malawi.

In addition to MSU, Boni has studied at York and Sussex universities in the UK. He is a member of several professional bodies, including the American Political Science Association, African Studies Association, and Malawi Political Science Association.

Carolyn Logan- Director of Analysis

Carolyn Logan is an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at Michigan State University. She joined Afrobarometer in 2001 and the political science faculty in 2004, after receiving her PhD in international relations from the Fletcher School at Tufts University in 2002. Carolyn’s research interests include democratization and political development in Africa, especially in East Africa, the Horn, and Somaliland. She is particularly interested in the role of “traditional” leaders and institutions in democratization, and in “citizen vs. subject” attitudes among African publics. Logan lived and worked in Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, Somaliland, and Somalia for nearly a decade before joining MSU and Afrobarometer.

Moderator Biography:

Nafissatou Diouf – Director of Communications

Nafi is a dynamic, results-driven Senior Communications and External Relations Executive with 25+ years of experience specialising in corporate communications, public relations, journalism and digital media. She has a comprehensive communication background, including management experience, leading the development and delivery of compelling campaigns within global PR and advertising firms. Nafi has led cross-functional teams to maximize brand visibility. She leverages a background in international journalism to advocate for economic growth and social impact within an ever-changing, fast-paced competitive sustainability landscape. A former Acting Director of Communications at the African Development Bank, Nafi also headed the Editorial, media, and digital media Division. She is a former journalist for The Associated Press with a passion for strategic storytelling and has written numerous breaking news stories featured in global news outlets.