DDEP will bring Ghana to place of stability, economic recovery – Ofori-Attah

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Attah said considering the importance of a sustained economic recovery backed by an approved IMF programme in the first quarter 2023, it is crucial for groups and individuals to consider the merit of the enhanced Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme DDEP, as well as the need for economic stability; and sign up by tomorrow to make it a successful one.

According to him every Ghanaian must be encouraged that the DDEP will bring Ghana to a place of stability, economic recovery and transformational growth.

“We must do this together,” he said.

He was addressing Ghanaians on Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme when he indicated that Government on its part is resolved to continue to undertake all necessary

fiscal adjustments that would ensure that our sacrifices will pay–off and the collective good is upheld.

MoF Update on the Economy- DDEP 6 Feb 2023