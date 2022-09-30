Members of NRCC urged sensitise residents to help fight crime

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister has urged members of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) to sensitise residents to report suspicious behavious and activities to help deal with crime in the area.

He emphasised that “I urge us all to sensitise residents to inculcate the habit of monitoring activities of everyone and report suspicious behaviour and activities so that we can deal with such negative activities of kidnapping, killing, armed robbery, rituals and occultism among other vices in our society today.”

He made the call when addressing a meeting of members of the NRCC in Tamale to review the progress of the various activities, projects and programmes in the region.

The NRCC meeting was attended by Heads of Department and some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives as well as their Coordinating Directors, representatives of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, and some development partners.

Alhaji Saibu said, “It is also imperative that we give attention to looming threat of violent extremism, which has engulfed our neighbouring countries and especially Burkina Faso.”

He said, “The threat of terrorism is real and, those of us at the realm of affairs should intensify efforts to create awareness in our communities on the need for vigilance and support to our security agencies, who are well poised to deal with any situation.”

He underscored the important roles of traditional rulers and religious leaders in fighting terrorism and violent extremism urging them to provide the needed leadership to support the security agencies in that regard.

Alhaji Saibu told members of the NRCC that “As people entrusted with public offices and resources, we should always endeavour to create very conducive atmosphere for the citizens to go about their socio-economic activities devoid of security threats.”

He, therefore, urged them and technocrats from the various sectors to make commitment to ensuring effective and efficient utilisation of government’s resources to the benefit of the people.

During the meeting, some Municipal and District Chief Executives complained about not being informed or notified about road projects ongoing within their jurisdictions, whose contracts were signed at the national government level.

Mr Abdulai Yaquob, Nanumba North Municipal Chief Executive said the situation made it difficult for them to account to their people when they raised issues regarding such road projects.

Engineer Kwasi Darko, Northern Regional Director of Urban Roads said not notifying the Municipal Chief Executives about road projects within their jurisdictions was an oversight assuring that henceforth they would be informed about such projects.

Representatives of the United Nations Children’s Fund, Tamale Field Office made presentations about their activities in various sectors including health and education to promote the well-being of especially children in the country.