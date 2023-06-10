Mensah-Bonsu urges Committees with referrals to expedite work on same

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Thursday urged Committees with referrals to expedite work on same for the consideration of the House.

The Majority Leader made the appeal when he presented the Business statement of the House for the week ending, Friday, June 16th, 2023.

He urged the Committees on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Lands and Forestry, and Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs to expedite work on the Bills pending before them for the consideration of the House as a matter of urgency.

These include the Intestate Succession Bill, 2022; Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2022 and the Grains Development Authority Bill, 2022, respectively.

He noted that for the ensuing week, four Ministers were expected to attend upon the House to respond to 38 questions, of which three are urgent while 35 are oral.

In view of the Green Ghana Day, the House would not be sitting on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The House has adjourned sitting to Tuesday, June 13, 2023.