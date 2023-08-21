Military junta in Niger proposes 3 year transition

The President of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), Abdourahamane Tchiani, announced a three-year transition in a televised speech on Saturday.

“All active forces in Niger will be invited within a period of thirty days, in order to formulate concrete positions that will lead to defining the fundamental principles to govern our transition, and to determine the priority of the transition, the duration of which cannot exceed three years,” Tchiani said, noting that the junta has already been instructed to take urgent measures for the organization of this dialogue.

Urging all the active forces of the nation to engage in a national, inclusive dialogue, he said the goal of this dialogue “is to consult all components of the Nigerien people on the best ways to establish the foundations of a new constitutional order.”

Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former commander of Niger’s presidential guard, declared himself the head of a transitional government last month after President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a military coup.