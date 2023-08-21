Yennyawoso District Gets New Pastor

Pastor Maxwell Adubofourh Asiedu assumed office as the new Yennyawoso District Minister of The Church of Pentecost on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at a special welcome service held in honour of Adubofourh Asiedu family.

Pastor Adubofourh Asiedu replaces Pastor Charles Oduro, who has been transferred to Kasoa Galilea in the Downtown-Ofaakor Area, after 5 years of sterling ministry in the Yennyawoso District.

The service, which took place at the Yennyawoso Central Assembly auditorium, was officiated by Pastor George Prah Amonoo (New Tafo District Minister).

Gracing the occasion were Pastor Ernest & Mrs. Mercy Addo (Kentinkrono District), the loved ones and well-wishers of the Adubofourh Asiedu family, including representatives from their previous stations.

Ministering the word of God on the topic: “Yielding to the Commander-In-Chief For Maximum Impact,” Pastor Prah Amonoo, who doubles as the New Tafo Area Secretary urged Christians not to lean on their own effort and strategy in their walk with God, but to be constantly sensitive and obedient to the directives of the Holy Spirit, whom he described as the Commander-In-Chief of the Church for maximum impact in all their endeavours.

Focusing on Joshua 5:13-15 as his biblical text, he explained that Joshua and the people of Israel triumphed over their enemies, and eventually inherited the Promised Land because Joshua submitted to the Lord’s will as he circumcised the Israelite men just as he was instructed (Joshua 5:2-3), and also celebrated the Passover (Joshua 5:10).

“As soon as Joshua got to know that the man standing in front of him with a drawn sword in his hand was a Commander of the Lord’s army, he yielded to Him without recourse to his (Joshua’s) strategy, effort, plans and strength,” he stated.

The New Tafo Area Secretary noted that it is for the good of Christians to always submit to the will of the Lord.

Bringing his sermon to a close, Pastor George Prah Amonoo mentioned that yielding to the Lord’s directives engenders teamwork, respect, and trust, urging members and officers of the Yennyawoso District to cooperate with Pastor Maxwell Adubofourh Asiedu for greater impact in the district.

Married to Mrs. Joana Amoakowaah Adubofourh Asiedu with three children, Pastor Maxwell Adubofourh Asiedu was called into the full-time ministry of the Church from Asante Mampong Central District in 2001, and has since served in Sampa, East Legon, and Sekondi Districts.

He has also served as PENSA Travelling Secretary for Volta and Greater Accra regions, and as Resident Minister for Sokode Lokoe, Mawuli Estate and Abossey Okai Worship Centres.

In response, Pastor Adubofourh Asiedu called for unity and love in doing God’s work, quoting 2 Kings 10:15-16.

Present at the service were Elder Dr. Stephen Sarfo Kantanka (New Tafo Area Deacon), Deaconess Mercy Antwi Duah (New Tafo Area Women’s Ministry Leader), among others.