Nearly 30 million migrant workers in China have chosen to stay in their hometowns so far this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

China has encouraged innovation and entrepreneurship and setting up of more businesses in the countryside to create jobs for migrant workers returning from cities, according to a meeting held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Jiangsu Provincial Government in Nanjing, the provincial capital, from Tuesday to Thursday.

By the end of August, more than 17 million migrant workers of the 30 million found employment again in businesses near their homes, according to the meeting.

Han Changfu, minister of agriculture and rural affairs, said at the meeting that China is encouraging company employees, college graduates, demobilized servicemen, and scientific and technological personnel to launch start-up businesses in the countryside to help farmers earn more income.

The country has built 1,096 demonstration parks for entrepreneurship and innovation relating to internet-connected modern agricultural and tech start-ups in the countryside, Han said.