Mind Sports Ghana to organise Scholastic Chess Tournament

Mind Sports Ghana will host this year’s Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday, November 19 at Angie Hills Hotel at East Legon in Accra.

The tournament is set to bring together lovers of chess and other mind sports including scrabble, monopoly, and draught.

Participation is open to rated and unrated players of all levels including, Under Eight, Under 10, Under 12, Under 14, Under 16, and Under 18 at a registration fee of GH₡120.00.

Interested participants are to contact the organisers on 0243144966 or mindsportsghana2022@gmail.com