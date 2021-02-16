Miss Metropolitan Ghana 2020 Queens at the weekend embarked on a COVID-19 Sensitization Campaign and free nose mask distribution exercise across the six metropolitan areas in the country.

The queens interacted with people they encountered at vantage places such as malls, lorry stations and university campuses and distributed face masks to people spotted without wearing a mask while educating those with dirty disposable masks to change them.

Together with their team of volunteers, they reached out to about 1,000 people in all the six metropolitan cities namely: Tema, Accra, Tamale, Cape Coast, Sekondi-Takoradi and Kumasi.

Mr Dennis Glah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Miss Metropolitan Ghana Foundation in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Tema explained that the queens conducted this exercise on the day the whole world was celebrating Valentine’s Day.

It was to express their love towards people in their metropolis by educating them on the need to protect themselves at all times by wearing the face mask.

He said the cases of COVID-19 infection and death kept soaring by the day, therefore, the exercise was to draw the attention of the people to the dangers of the virus while providing them with the mask to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Mr Glah said hitherto, the pageant mainly focused on Sustainable Development Goal 6 and sanitation but since the emergence of the virus, the queens had to step in and be advocates in curbing the spread of the virus.

“The queens have taken it upon themselves to be COVID-19 Ambassadors because the Miss Metropolitan Ghana brand seek to serve and make a difference in the society by impacting the lives of people,” he said.

Miss Flora Adjei, Miss Tema Metropolitan told the GNA-Tema that the initiative was laudable and called on Ghanaians to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols to stop the spread of infection.

Miss Adjei, also appealed to individuals and benevolent organisations to support their respective metropolitan queens during their reign.

Beneficiaries of the exercise expressed profound appreciation to the queens and intimated that though it has been difficult procuring the mask all the time they know its importance in protecting themselves.