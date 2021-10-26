Mitsubishi Successfully Launches H-2A Rocket With Navigation Satellite

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries announced on Tuesday that it had successfully launched an H-2A rocket carrying a new navigation satellite for the country’s Quasi Zenith Satellite System (QZSS), designed to increase the accuracy of US-operated GPS in the Asia-Oceania regions.

“Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.(MHI) has launched the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 44 (H-IIA F44) which carries aboard ‘QZS-1R’, the replacement for QZS-1 from the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center at 11:19 am [02:19 GMT], October 26, 2021,” a company statement read.

The launch was carried out successfully, with the payload separated from the launch rocket around 28 minutes and 6 seconds after the vehicle lifted off, it added.

The QZS-1 satellite in the four-satellite system, which is to be replaced with its updated version, was launched in 2010.