MoFA seeks corporate support for Farmer’s Day

Mr. Yaw Frimpong Addo, Deputy Minister of Agriculture in Charge of Crops, has appealed to corporate institutions to support the farmers’ day celebrations.

He noted that donations received so far has not been encouraging although the donations make 30 per cent of the celebration.

The Deputy Minister, who is also the Chairman of the farmers’ day planning Committee and Member of Parliament for Manso Adubia, made the passionate appeal when some private institutions made donations towards the celebration.

He said: ” last year around this time we had received more than we have this year. We all know that the economic condition is so biting, but the private sector always supports government to hold celebration so once it is not coming, we urge them to come along to make the celebration successful”

“Even though donations for this year’s celebration are not forthcoming, we do appreciate the few that have come. We have about 10 more days to the celebration and I am hopeful that more donors will come onboard to support”, he added.

Mr Addo said with the current economic situation, the planning committee had managed to reduce a lot of expenditures and the scope of the celebration, saying, “we are cutting our coat according to our cloth this year”.

He said the committee agreed that all regional officials would be supported with funds from their respective regions to travel to the host Region, adding that the quality and quantity of prizes for farmers would be maintained.

Seven private institutions donated equipment, accessories, and agro chemical and products to the ministry.

Exam Bank Ghana Limited presented a tractor and accessories worth GHS562,842.98, which is to be given to the 1st runner up. Koudijs Ghana limited donated 20 bags of poultry feed worth GHS7,000, while Nanam Ventures presented fertilizer products worth GHS1,200 with a cheque for GHS10,000 and Girsal Ghana presenting a cheque for GHc20,000.

Wynca Sunshine Agric products and Trading Company Limited donated agro chemicals such as weedicides, fungicides, and insecticides worth GHS126,400 and Callighana Growing Solutions also donated 20 boxes of sprayer and a cash amount of GHS10,000.

The rest are Rainbow Agroscience Company Limited who also donated 45 boxes of pesticides worth GHS50,000 and an amount of GHS2000 while Kofi Tetteh Mensah, a musician, also dedicated a song composed for the farmers celebration.

The Deputy Minister, commended the donors, which he noted would go a long way to assist the ministry have a successful celebration.

The 38th National Farmer’s Day celebration would be held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on the December 2, 2022, on the theme: “Accelerating agricultural development through value addition”.